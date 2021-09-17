Morgan Stanley Upgrades Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to “Overweight”

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. AlphaValue raised Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Glencore stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.77. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

