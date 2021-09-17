Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Update

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the August 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGRUF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 6,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

