Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $276.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $63,232.29. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,390,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,278,431.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $2,409,268.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,507,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,970,897.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,468 shares of company stock worth $69,797,396. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

