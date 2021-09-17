Morpheus Labs (MITX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $507,473.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0565 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $24.33 million and $507,473.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 430,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

