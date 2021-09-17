MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Short Interest Update

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the August 15th total of 531,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoSys in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MoSys by 81.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 68,313 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MoSys in the second quarter worth about $69,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MoSys in the second quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MoSys by 76.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOSY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.63. 329,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,823. MoSys has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 70.97% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%.

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

