Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

MSI stock opened at $242.32 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.81 and a 12 month high of $246.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.08.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

