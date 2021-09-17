Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Short Interest Update

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Mountain Commerce Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Get Mountain Commerce Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MCBI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. 5,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.