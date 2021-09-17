MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

MP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $33.97 on Friday. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.41 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

