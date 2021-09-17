Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the August 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, HSBC cut Mr Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of MRPLY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,040. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72. Mr Price Group has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial and Cellular Services, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

