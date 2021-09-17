MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of MSCI worth $25,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 12,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $652.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $667.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $613.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.03.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

