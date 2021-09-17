mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week (MTA)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $16.46 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00059601 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002871 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00133267 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013368 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00045750 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

