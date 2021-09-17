mStable USD Reaches One Day Volume of $131,716.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.67 million and approximately $131,716.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,641.63 or 0.99978330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00071814 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00067262 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009206 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001149 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

