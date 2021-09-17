MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) vs. International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Critical Contrast

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of MultiPlan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares International Money Express and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 10.17% 46.39% 16.95% MultiPlan N/A -7.23% -2.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for International Money Express and MultiPlan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67 MultiPlan 0 1 3 0 2.75

International Money Express presently has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.68%. MultiPlan has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.29%. Given MultiPlan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than International Money Express.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and MultiPlan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $357.21 million 1.78 $33.78 million $1.02 16.12 MultiPlan $937.76 million 4.54 -$520.56 million ($1.12) -5.69

International Money Express has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MultiPlan. MultiPlan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MultiPlan beats International Money Express on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, insurance bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

