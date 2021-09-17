Multiplier (BMXX) Market Cap Reaches $900,260.30

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $900,260.30 and approximately $24,963.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00071463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00118583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00172993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.92 or 0.07301484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,452.81 or 0.99793785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.90 or 0.00832582 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.