Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s (MURGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MURGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

MURGY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 33,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,637. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

