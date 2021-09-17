MurAll Price Tops $0.0005 (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. MurAll has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $118,675.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MurAll has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00059854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00133031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00045854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.49 or 0.00772518 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 8,967,642,372 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

