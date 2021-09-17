MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Update

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,267 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MV Oil Trust stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

