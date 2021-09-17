Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Shares Gap Down to $21.46

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.46, but opened at $20.42. Myers Industries shares last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $721.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 63.53%.

In related news, Director William A. Foley purchased 1,100 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,615.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $54,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.