Mysterium (MYST) Market Cap Achieves $8.93 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $5,060.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00059861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00134608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.91 or 0.00769480 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.