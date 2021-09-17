MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) & The Competition Critical Review

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) is one of 39 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors 230 1058 3151 59 2.68

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus target price of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 43.03%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 22.40%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million $7.02 million 55.44 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors $15.00 billion $685.57 million 10.53

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -5.45% -2.05% -1.02% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors -5.55% -12.96% -0.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. peers beat MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

