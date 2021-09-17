MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYTE opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYTE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

