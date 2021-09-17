MyWish Trading 22.1% Higher This Week (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $7,343.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MyWish Coin Profile

WISH is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

