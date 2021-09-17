N-able (NYSE:NABL) Shares Up 7.3%

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) shares shot up 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.57. 45,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 785,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NABL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

About N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

