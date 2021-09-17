Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Up 8.5%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s stock price shot up 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,459,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,368.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

