Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $205.00

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $205.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00182289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00118919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.45 or 0.07175912 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,111.86 or 0.99859833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.50 or 0.00825593 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

