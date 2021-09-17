Name Changing Token Price Reaches $0.0802 on Exchanges (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00129941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00045163 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars.

