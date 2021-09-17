Namecoin (NMC) Market Capitalization Hits $21.35 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003082 BTC on exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $21.35 million and $21,911.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,009.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.20 or 0.01312948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.97 or 0.00504087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.29 or 0.00338846 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00056603 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001159 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

