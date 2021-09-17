NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of NanoString Technologies worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 1,187.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $407,783.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,657.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

