Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) CEO Richard Soloway Sells 10,558 Shares

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Soloway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $803,270.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.30. 110,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,613. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.90 million, a PE ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 556,869 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 115.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 123,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,685 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 92,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,483,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

