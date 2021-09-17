Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) CEO Richard Soloway Sells 18,500 Shares

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $803,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,646,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,323,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Soloway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $442,802.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. 110,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,613. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $757.90 million, a PE ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $45.48.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

