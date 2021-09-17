Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Sells $1,642,092.48 in Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,642,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,613. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $757.90 million, a PE ratio of 94.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 115.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 123,958 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

