Nasdacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,200.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $168,260.38 and approximately $7,200.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,866,414 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

