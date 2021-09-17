Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.43. 175,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 244,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

