National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 44,814 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 189.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,814 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.1% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 140.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

