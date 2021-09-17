National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 264,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $6,616,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coerente Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM opened at $182.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.02 and its 200-day moving average is $196.23. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

