National Asset Management Inc. Buys 461 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.42 and a 200 day moving average of $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

