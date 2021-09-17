National Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,430 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $181.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.52. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

