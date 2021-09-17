National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $81.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

