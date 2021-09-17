National Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 146.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 73,210 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.53% of Lakeland Industries worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 582,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,222,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of -0.05.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 20.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

