National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 29.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equinix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $853.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $833.27 and a 200 day moving average of $762.04. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

