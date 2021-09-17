National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $861,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 818,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

