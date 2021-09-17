National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,328 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after buying an additional 46,331 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,644,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $130.97 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $129.59 and a one year high of $133.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

