National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,139 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,127,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after buying an additional 892,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,844,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $199,588,000 after buying an additional 602,288 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $87.25 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale increased their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

