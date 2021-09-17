National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 66,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $2,676,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.52.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

