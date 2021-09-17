National Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.55 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165,982 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,595,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,990,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,210 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 196.7% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,617,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,085,000.

Shares of PDBC opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

