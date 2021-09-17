National Asset Management Inc. Sells 624 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $584.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $562.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.57.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

