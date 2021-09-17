National Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,681 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $51.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

