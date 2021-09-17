National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5,260.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,694,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,136,000.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $419.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.58. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

