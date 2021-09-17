National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Overweight Rating for H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

HEO stock opened at C$2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of C$1.12 and a 12 month high of C$3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.19 million and a P/E ratio of 57.17.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

