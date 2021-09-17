National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Overweight Rating for H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
HEO stock opened at C$2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of C$1.12 and a 12 month high of C$3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.19 million and a P/E ratio of 57.17.
H2O Innovation Company Profile
Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.