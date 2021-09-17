National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INE. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. CSFB set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.63.

TSE INE traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.36. 243,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,149. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.26. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.37 and a 52-week high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a PE ratio of -24.04.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

